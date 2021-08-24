Minar-e-Pakistan assault incident: 20 more suspects sent on judicial remand

According to media reports, twenty more suspects have been placed on judicial remand for their alleged participation in the Minar-e-Pakistan attack case, bringing the total number of individuals in custody to 90.

On August 14, hundreds of individuals attacked a female TikToker who was filming a TikTok video in Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park.

The guys grabbed her, tore her clothes off, thrashed her, and threw her in the air, according to the victim. They also stole her gold ring and earrings, as well as robbing her of Rs15,000 and stealing her phone.

According to the news organization, a total of 130 individuals have been arrested so far for allegedly harassing and abusing the female TikToker.

Meanwhile, a judicial magistrate authorized putting 20 individuals on judicial remand today during the case’s hearings in a district court and ordered police to complete the identification procedure as soon as possible.

The police also presented the court with the TikToker’s first medical report, which said that the woman’s body showed scratch marks.

The investigating officer informed the court that the FIR had been amended in light of the medical report and had been submitted to the judicial magistrate.

The FIR has also been amended to include Section 395 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which provides for life imprisonment or severe imprisonment for a period up to 10 years, as well as a fine, according to the officer.

The police had already filed a report accusing 400 guys of abusing the woman.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the Minar-e-Pakistan on August 18, according to a tweet by Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, a close adviser to the PM.

PM @ImranKhanPTI personally spoke to IGPunjab, police is catching all culprits involved in manhandling of female tiktoker in Lahore & those damaging statue of Ranjit Singh at LahoreFort.

These are gross violations of laws & social norms, govt won’t spare a single person involved. — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) August 18, 2021

PM Imran Khan talked to IG Punjab about the woman’s mistreatment and the vandalism of Ranjit Singh’s statue at Lahore Fort, according to Bukhari.

The perpetrators are being identified via video evidence, according to Punjab government spokesman Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

“The incident of assault on a woman in Greater Iqbal Park is a shameful act which has brought shame to the society,” Fayyaz Chohan said in a statement.

He previously said that the culprits in the video are being identified and would be prosecuted.

