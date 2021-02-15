Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram announce the engagement?

LAHORE – Minal Khan has shared the big news with her fans after an intimate Valentine’s Day celebrations with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Pakistani actor, in her Instagram post, the couple may have subtly announced their engagement as Ikram shared a photo of his ladylove showing off her new bling on ‘that’ finger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahsan Mohsin Ikram (@ahsanmohsinikramofficial)

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” wrote Ikram along with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

As soon as the post shared, it was flooded with messages from fans congratulating the happy couple.

The diva shared a photo from their intimate Valentine’s Day celebration as she posed alongside Ikram in front of a pink wall with a heart-shaped balloon.

“Love is in the air. Simple and sweet,” wrote the actor.