Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s wedding celebrations begin

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s wedding celebrations have finally started!

The couple, who announced their engagement earlier this year, is marrying this week in front of their friends and family, and what better way to start the festivities than with a festive desi dholak?

On Tuesday evening, Ahsan took to Instagram to reveal the event preparations happening at his house.

Later, the groom shared pictures from the dance floor on his Instagram Story, giving followers a glimpse inside the flamboyant canopy and well-staged bride and groom.

Minal, a blushing bride, also used Instagram to record the occasion. The 22-year-old posted pictures from the food area and the entryway with fairy lights.

Minal also uploaded a picture of herself and her fiancé Ahsan twirling to the music in another highlight on Instagram.

Both Ahsan and Minal were seen whirling hand in hand in a viral video.

Last week, Ahsan shared the dholki invite with his followers.

The invitation card said, “Come dance with the Ikram family.”

