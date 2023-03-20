Minal Khan & Ahsan Mohsin Ikram Bridal Shoot For Fahad Hussayn

The two brilliant media stars from Pakistan are Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram. They certainly form an adorable and lively celebrity pair. The bond between the couple is incredible. Together, they enjoy visiting the most dangerous places on earth.

Supporters adore hearing from and seeing the couple. Together, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram frequently work on projects and photo shoots. Fans adore the couple and how happy they are together.

The gorgeous pair Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram recently created a stunning bridal campaign for the renowned Pakistani fashion designer Fahad Hussayn.

Both are adorable in incredibly stunning and ornately detailed clothing. These stunning images of Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are from Fahad Hussayn’s most recent bridal collection. Take a peek at the images: