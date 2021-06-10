Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Akram set to tie knot soon

Popular TV start Minal Khan is soon going to begin a new chapter of his life as she is all set to tie the knot with long-time beau Ahsan Mohsin Akram any time soon now.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared first look of her beautiful wedding card. She captioned the post “You’re invited”.

As she made indication of her marriage with Akram, fans started congratulating the Mere Meherbaan actor.

“Omgggg !! Congratulations. So happy for u,” one of the fans commented.

“Omg!!! Congratulations. May Allah swt bless you both best wishes on yr way from Iraq.” Another wrote.

It is yet to confirm when the wedding celebration will begin as Minal has just shared the cover of the wedding card.