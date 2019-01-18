Mily courts not Army’s desire but needed by nation: DG ISPR

PPP says ‘no’ to second extension

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi/Karachi

Pakistan Army spokesperson on Friday said that it is up to parliament to decide if an extension should be granted to military courts. The tenure of military courts, which were established after the 2014 Peshawar school attack, is set to expire in March.

“The decision on military courts’ extension rests with parliament,” Inter-Services Public Relations spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor told a news channel on Friday night.

He said lawmakers can decide on the fate of military courts “keeping in view the current [security] situation, and their impact”.

“We will do what parliament tells us,” he said, adding that even previous extension to military courts were given by the public representatives, and the decision has to be taken with consensus.

Earlier this month, the law ministry informed that the summary for a second extension to military courts was forwarded to the Cabinet for approval.

Opposition parties have opposed the move, arguing that the law and order in the country is satisfactory and there is no need to further extend the courts.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party, in its meeting held in Karachi on Friday said it was firmly sticking to its stance of opposing a second extension in the tenure of military courts.

“No to the military courts,” declared senior PPP leader Farhatullah Babar at a press conference. He along with other party leaders was briefing the media after a meeting of PPP’s central office-bearers and senior leaders held at the Bilawal House.

Stating the reasons behind the party’s stance on the issue, Babar said incidents of terrorism in Pakistan had witnessed a decline and therefore there was “no justification for military courts”.

Even if terrorism incidents had not declined, he said, “then the military courts cannot do in 40 years [what] they haven’t been able to do in four years”.

Secondly, Babar said when “extraordinary laws” implemented under “extraordinary circumstances” are extended, then after some time certain “vested interests” are created to protect such legislation; he cited the example of the Hudood Ordinances and others laws from Gen Ziaul Haq’s era in this regard.

He said the PPP was opposing the military tribunals “lest it happens that Pakistan’s judiciary is militarised and the military becomes judicialised”, adding that such a situation would be very dangerous for the country.

The former senator alleged that a “dangerous” nexus existed between military courts and missing persons in the country, adding that the tribunals had allegedly been used to “justify” enforced disappearances on the pretext that cases against such (missing) persons were being heard by military courts.

Share on: WhatsApp