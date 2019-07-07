Millions of cardiac patients can be saved!

Laloona Rehan

Pakistani population has one of the highest risk of coronary heart diseases (CHD) in the world. Deaths due to CHD has reached about 200,000 per year. According to the journal of Pakistan Medical Association and National Health Survey, 33% of Pakistani population has hypertension. Pakistan ranks number sixth in terms of number of people with diabetes worldwide. It is estimated that diabetic patients will rise to 13.9 million by 2020, leading Pakistan to fourth most populous country. The estimated annual stroke incidences in Pakistan are about 350,000.The above mentioned scenario portray a very dangerous picture of health. Not only adults and elderly people but children are vulnerable, too. Cardiovascular diseases are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels. They include: coronary heart disease – disease of the blood vessels supplying to the heart muscle; cerebrovascular disease –disease of the blood vessels supplying to the brain; peripheral arterial disease – disease of blood vessels supplying to the arms and legs; rheumatic heart disease – damage to the heart muscle and heart valves from rheumatic fever; congenital heart disease – malformations of heart structure existing at birth; deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism – blood clots in the leg veins, which can dislodge and move to the heart and lungs. Major risk factors of CVDs include smoking, use tobacco and alcohol, physical inactivity, unhealthy diets, anger, stress, obesity, uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes and blood lipids, family history of CVDs, gender (men are more at risk than women), women tends to develop CVDs in later ages and are usually linked with changes followed by menopause. According to The World Health Organisation (WHO) “There are also a number of underlying determinants of CVDs. These are a reflection of the major forces driving social, economic and cultural change – globalisation, urbanisation and population ageing. Other determinants of CVDs include poverty, stress and hereditary factors.”

CVDs can be prevented by taking some corrective steps at the right time. Even individuals with family history of CVDs can decrease the risk of CVDs. A healthy heart resides in a healthy body. So, the first and foremost thing we can do is to eat wisely. But, if one is already suffering from any sort of cardiovascular disease. Preventive measures can be taken which includes avoidance of high caloric and fatty foods which are lethal for heart health. The next thing isto keep A,B and C i.e. hbA1C, Blood pressure and Cholesterol in check. Step three is to be physically active and maintain a healthy body weight. And, last but not the least, one should stop smoking and tobacco use.

Most of the times, people do not accept their poor health conditions and do not take the precautionary measures in order to stay healthy. Therefore, acceptance of a disease is the most important thing. It is the responsibility of a qualified doctor to educate people and make them aware of their disease and further guide them about the changes they need to bring about in their routine. People with hypertension, diabetes and CVDs are likely to have a heart attack. So, if one experiences chest pain or other symptoms like jaw pain, nausea, shortness of breath, anxiety, light headedness, breaking out in a cold sweat suddenly or becoming pale etc. They should immediately call for medical help. Usually people delay in calling for help which results in lasting heart damage or death.

The medical expenses of such patients are extremely high and their domestic and professional life is severely affected. Most cardiac patients are withdrawn from work which affects our national economy. So, the side effects of CVDs are not only limited to individual’s health but also it acts as a hugefinancial burden. CVD is a developmental issue in low and middle income countries (LMICs). Therefore, many people in LMICs are detected late in the course of the disease and die younger, often in their most productive years.

People with a family history of CVDs are advised to bring required changes in their lifestyle and diet by consulting a qualified dietician. They are also advised to periodically monitor their cholesterol, triglycerides and low density lipoprotein (LDL) also known as “Bad cholesterol”, in consultation with physician. Some dietary recommendations for people with CVDs includes more vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes. Limit saturated fat (found in animal products). Replace Banaspati ghee with olive/peanut/soybean/corn or sunflower oils. Balance meals with lean meat, fish, and vegetable are good sources of protein .Limit cholesterol, found in red meat (beef) and high-fat dairy products, which can raise blood cholesterol levels, especially in high-risk people. Serve the right kind of carbs. Include foods like brown rice, oatmeal, quinoa, and sweet potatoes to add fibre. Avoid sugary foods. Eat regularly on time can help control blood sugar level. Limit salt as it is bad for blood pressure. Instead, use herbs or spices to flavour foods. Drink 8-11 glasses of water everyday.

—The writer, a Gold medallist, holds Master’s Degree in Food and Nutrition from University of Peshawar.