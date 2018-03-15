Millions looted in MBD

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

Dacoits broke in the house of Ansar Gondal in Bohat village in precincts of Civil Line Police and looted cash amounting to Rs .6 million, valuables and licensed arms. After the larceny, the dacoits set the house on fire that engulfed the building house and burnt the valuables to ashes.

The criminals then fled with the booty without facing any resistance. The village dwellers on self-help basis controlled the fire and informed police on helpline ‘15’. The police are investigating the incident.