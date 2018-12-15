Millions being spent to build, renovate roads in Thar

Our Correspondent

Tharparkar

An official of Sindh Highway Department has said that the provincial government is spending million of rupees on construction of new roads in Tharparkar. In a statement issued here on Friday, the Highway Department official said that besides construction of new road, steps also being taken to renovate the existing roads in the district. He informed that 27 million rupees are being spent for the construction of road from Islamkot city to its airport. The official said around 35 million rupees are being spent for the construction and repair of roads in Nangarparker, Islamkot and Chachro.

He further said that these roads are being built under District Road Scheme and more roads are also being repaired and built under this scheme.

