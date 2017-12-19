Million March for Palestinians

PEOPLE in Muslim countries continue to hold mass rallies and processions to register their protest and anger against the US decision to recognise occupied Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Also in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people, a large number of people in Karachi participated in Jamaat-i-Islami’s Million March on Sunday. Addressing the mammoth crowd, party chief Sirajul Haq was very critical of Muslim rulers for failing to take any concrete action against the US and the Jewish State.

On the initiative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who in recent years has loudly and clearly spoken in favour of Palestinians and against the Jewish state’s atrocities, an extraordinary meeting of the OIC was held in Istanbul in the wake of controversial US decision which is contrary to all international norms and UNSC resolutions. But we understand the Summit failed to firm up any tough position or course of action except that the Muslim countries accepted Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine State and urged other countries to follow suit. Addressing the Million March, Sirajul Haq in fact gave very pertinent suggestions to the Muslims countries such as launching joint Islamic currency and military force which in fact are aimed at not only promoting unity amongst the Ummah but also help it stand on its own feet. His suggestion that the Muslim Ummah should have expelled the US envoys from their countries following the Trump’s decision indeed should have come from the platform of OIC Istanbul Summit. This definitely would have given a strong message that the entire Muslim Ummah is united on the status of Jerusalem. The Muslim rulers must understand that the US decision has gravely hurt the feelings of every single Muslim who will not sit silent until concrete steps are taken that force the Trump Administration to reverse the decision that already has triggered violence and up till now nine Palestinians and two thousand other people have been injured in protests in the occupied territories. The pulse of the Ummah is to cut off all kinds of relations with Washington and Tel Aviv till the decision is reversed and commitments are made for early resolution of this old conflict.

