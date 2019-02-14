Millennium Youth Sports Fest / Millennium College International Olymapid held

Khudam Subhani

Islamabad

First Millennium Youth Sports Fest / Millennium College International Olymapid 2019 held at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad was participated by 131 officialo and 80 open and private teams belonging to a number of prestigious schools.

Beacon House, City School, Frobel School, Westminster Rawalpindi, West Minister School and College Islamabad, Head Start, Oxford Grammar School, Islamabad College of Arts and Science, Beacon House New Land, Iqra A level Abbottabad Millennium Khyber Campus, The Millennium University College Gujranwala, The Millennium University College Bahria Springs, Hill View Campus of Millenium School, Wahid Campus, Piccadilly Campus, Waterloo Campus, Green Park Campus, Oxbridge Campus , Emmar Campus ,The Millenium university College Islamabad official teams took part in this tournament to show their sports talent in various games.

Sports competitions and teams organised according to age criteria of participients as 20 teams took apart in Under-14 Futsal Matches, 12 teams participated in Under 16 Futsal contest and 18 teams of Futsal contest in Under-19, 14 teams of Cricket played

Under-19, ten teams of under the age of 19 girls participated in Futsal matches. Under-19 Girls Basketball was play by 7 teams, Under-19 Basketball boys 8 teams, Under-19 Girls Voleyball 7 teams, Under-19 Boys Volleyball 11 teams, Under-19 boys Dodge ball 12 teams, and 12 teams of Under the age of 19 girls took apart in Dodge ball competition.

After tough competition among the all teams Becon House Margalla Campus won under-14 Futsal boys contest Newland Campus was runner up, Becon House Margalla campus got first position in under-16 boys Futsal match Frobel School from Rawalpindi got second. In the mathes of under-19 Futsal boys West Minister School and College Islamabad took first position and Becon House Margalla campus second. Among Under-19 Futsal girls contests Froebel Islamabad Clinched first position as well as Froebel Islamabad won Basketball boys competition and Becon House Wah clinched second. In fight of girls Basketball contest Becon House Margalla won and second position went to Head Start School,

Volleyball boys winners Froebel Islamabad got victory in Volleyball boys contests. West Minister School and College Islamabad was runner up of this contest. In the Tounament of boys Cricket Roots Millenium School Campus I-9 bagged first position and The Millennium University and College Bahriya got second. Open Futsal victory went to Roots Football Club and Iswa Foot ball Club was runners up of this match.The tournament was organised by Sports Manager of Roots Millennium School Taban Satti at pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad.

Share on: WhatsApp