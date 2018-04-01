Millennial Olympiad starts at Millennium Campus I-9/3

Staff Reporter

The Millennial Olympiad 2018 kicked-off with a bang at Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad. Mega event was inaugurated sponsoring several competitions and 1000 plus Participants from over 20 Institutions and 10 Cities taking part in 20 exciting. The Millennium Olympiad 2018 is an initiative of the ambitious and enthusiastic students of Roots Millennium Schools’ Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad.

The Opening Ceremony was presided over by Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools and The Millennium University College TMUC, Pakistan. He pronounced the aim of the Millennial Olympiad 2018 is to inspire youth to help shape the world based on justice, solidarity, liberty, dignity, harmony and prosperity for all. Madam Muneeze Muzaffar, Principal Millennium Campus I-9/3 emphasized on the importance of producing well rounded students who not only excel in academics but outshine their peer in other talent based competitions. Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq in his closing remarks stressed upon the importance of inculcating love and respect of teaching fraternity in today’s youth and also highlighted the significance of youth for their ideas, initiative and implementations.