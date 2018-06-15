Millat Tractors Limited sets new production, sales record

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Millat Tractors Limited set a new record of production and sales in the tractor industry by producing and selling over 42,500 tractors during the fiscal year 2017-18, thus surpassing its own previous production and sales record of 42,188 and 42,011 units respectively. This includes sales in both local and export markets.

To celebrate this occasion, the keys of the 42,500th tractor were handed over to a farmer by Sikander Mustafa Khan (Chairman- Millat Group) and S M Irfan Aqueel (CEO- MTL) in a simple but graceful ceremony held at the Company’s premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sikandar Mustafa Khan said that it was an outcome of Company’s commitment to support the farmers and accelerate the pace of farm mechanization in the country.

He thanked all customers for reposing confidence in Millat produced Massey Ferguson tractors and congratulated the Company employees, vendors and dealers for achieving this historic milestone.

S M Irfan Aqueel (CEO-MTL) in his address said that the achievement of the production and sales record was a result of excellent team work within the company as well as all stakeholders.

Maqsood-ur-Rehman (President-CBA) assured that the workers will stand committed with the company management at all times to achieve new records set by the company.