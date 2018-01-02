Millat Tractors achieves half yearly target

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Millat Tractors Limited, maintaining its leadership role, achieved half yearly target by producing and selling over 20,000 MF tractors during the first six months of the FY2017-18 vis-à-vis 13,056 tractors sold out during the same period last year showing an increase of 54%.

In this connection, a simple yet graceful ceremony was held in the company premises which was attended by Mr. Sikandar Mustafa Khan, Chairman, Millat Group, Mr. L. K. Hashmi, Director, Mr. Sohail Bashir Rana, Director, Mian Mohammad Saleem, Director, Mr. S.M. Irfan Aqueel, CEO, Mr. Maqsood-ur-Rehman, CBA President, executives and workers of the company.

Mr. Sikandar Mustafa Khan while addressing reiterated the commitment that the company would cater to the increased local and export market demand thus also earning precious foreign exchange for the country.

He congratulated all the stakeholders, including the executives, workers, vendors & dealers who worked tirelessly to achieve the target.

Mr. S.M. Irfan Aqueel, CEO, MTL in his address said that the team work helped in the target achievement. Mr. Maqsood-ur-Rehman, President CBA, in his address assured that the workers would stand by the company in all the times.