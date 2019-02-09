Milkman arrested for raping, murdering girl

Faisalabad

Punjab police on Saturday arrested two people including a milkman for allegedly raping and killing a seven-year-old girl in Faisalabad, ARY News reported. According to police, the dead body of a seven-year-old girl was recovered from a factory in Awami Street area of Faisalabad. Medico-legal examination revealed that the girl was brutally raped before being murdered.

The girl’s father told media persons that his daughter went missing at around 1PM on Friday upon which they approached the police which recovered the girl’s body from the factory after an hours-long search operation. — INP

