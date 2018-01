Peshawar

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan inaugurated the milk quality testing laboratories at Saidu Sharif Swat on Friday.

Minister for Culture & irrigation Mehmood Khan, Chairman DDAC Fazal Hakim Khan, Secretary Livestock and Agriculture Muhammad Israr Khan, D.G Livestock (Extension) Dr Sher Muhammad , D.C Swat Aamer Afaq and a large number of local elders and officials of various departments attended the function.—APP