Milk being sold at Rs140/kg in city, SHC informed

Additional commissioner Karachi on Friday admitted before the Sindh High Court (SHC) that milk is being sold at Rs140/kg in the city.

The Sindh High Court heard the case related to the sale of fresh milk at exorbitant prices in the port city.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked about the government rate of fresh milk in the city.

The government rate of per kg milk is Rs94, the additional commissioner replied. Justice Mazhar said why the administration has failed in enforcing the government rate of milk in the city.

The additional commissioner said the Dairy Farms Association is reluctant to sell milk at their desired rates and not obeying the orders of the administration, we have fined more than 340 milk sellers over violation and the raids are still underway, he added.

He admitted before the SHC that milk is being sold at Rs140 per kg in Karachi. Justice Amjad Ali Sahito questioning the Sindh Food department performance, remarked that what you people are doing in Sindh? see the performance of Punjab in this context.

Read more: SHC seeks govt reply over hike in milk prices.Scolding the additional commissioner, Justice Sahito said substandard milk and eggs are being sold in the city, while the department has failed in controlling the situation.

The court has summoned a detailed plan from the commissioner Karachi ensuring enforcement of government fixed rate for milk on the next hearing. The court has also summoned the chairman Milk Welfare Association. Further hearing into the case has been adjourned until June 10.