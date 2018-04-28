Milk ATM machines installed in city

City Reporter

The Livestock and Dairy Development Board is installing Milk ATM Machines in Lahore to provide pure cow milk to public.

Manager of Communication and Marketing of the Department, Binyamen Shoukat said that these machines will be installed in eight markets of provincial capital at the initial stage, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that this system will be functional from next week.

He said that five hundred litres milk will be put in each machines early morning to facilitate public. Milk will be on sale at the rate of seventy five rupees per litre. Binyamen said that public can get milk after putting cash into the ATM machine.