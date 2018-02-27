Milk analyser machines handed over to PFA

Salim Ahmed

A ceremony to unveil the milk analyser machine was held here at Punjab Food Authority Headquarter on Monday. Three analyser machines with fully equipped latest technology were imported from Italy for last week in order to get rapidly results of milk quality.

In the ceremony, Director General PFA Noor ul Amin Mengal along with PFA operations team have participated and unveiled machines first time infornt of media. DG PFA has briefed media about functions of machines and informed that that such capacity of modern analyser machine first time imported in Pakistan.

He said that machines of worth rupees 60million will be placed in mobile laboratories of Central, North and South offices of PFA. The PFA will not have to wait for long for getting results of milk quality after installation of machines. He told that PFA can get result of milk quality within minute. Machines also keep capacity to examine the quality of ketchup, water, edible oil and eggs. DG further said that PFA has rolled up the sleeves against milk adulterators with the objective to bring down wicked practice of them.