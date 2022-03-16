Military top brass urges world bodies to take note of Indian missile fiasco

Warns missile-like incidents can ‘seriously’ endanger regional peace

Pakistan’s top military brass on Tuesday urged the relevant international forums to take a serious view of the “accidental firing” of a missile by India despite New Delhi’s public admission that it was a “mistake.”

The corps commanders, who met in Rawalpindi at the General Headquarters, warned that such dangerous incidents could “act as a trigger and seriously endanger regional peace and strategic stability”, according to military’s media wing, the ISPR.

Presided over by army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the corps commanders were given a comprehensive briefing on important global and regional developments, internal security situation in the country and progress on ‘Western Border Management Regime’.

The forum reviewed with concern, the recent incident of missile firing, claimed as accidental by India, which could have resulted in a major disaster, read a statement issued by the ISPR.

It was emphasised that despite Indian acknowledgment of the mistake, relevant international forums must take a serious view of the incident and subject the safety and security protocols of Indian strategic assets to deliberate oversight.

The COAS lauded successful ongoing counter-terrorism operations, according to the military’s media wing.

The forum expressed resolve to take all requisite measures to ensure security of the country.

COAS directed that comprehensive security measures be ensured for peaceful conduct of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting and Pakis tan Day Parade.

Gen Qamar also appreciated operational preparedness of the formations and emphasised on mission oriented training.