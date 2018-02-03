Military option to fail in Afghanistan

Muhammad Usman

IN the backdrop of a series of deadly terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, Trump has reiterated as arrogantly as before in new South Asia policy about peace talks with Taliban; no talks with Taliban until we finish what have to finish. This time, his tone was even sharper. Earlier he had proclaimed no talks until a major military effort is successful against Taliban. The words or gestures do not win wars. It is blood and treasure aplenty which secure victory. Probably earlier US was aversive to only “blood”. Under Trump it is both. The manpower and resources authorized by him in a land, known as graveyard of empires, is its perfect illustration. The ground realities in Afghanistan are stark and defy utterly what US ostensibly aims at; awesome military gains to force Taliban to enter peace talks without preconditions. In recent history, it is something identical to what Russia would still be cursing and ruling out in same breath.

In a country, war against militancy, insurgency and terrorism is fundamentally fought by its government, armed forces and people together, equipped with home grown narrative and adequate resources. In Afghanistan, all is topsy-turvy. It has a government which has no will and wall of its own. It follows tamely whatever the diktat of its foreign masters. Now it also hastens to look for peace on battlefield. President Ashraf Ghani is an in charge of government in which he has a little influence. It could collapse instantly if US withdraws its backing. A recent BBC study has found that 70% area of Afghanistan is not under its control. It is either under control of Taliban or being openly contested by them. Half of Afghan population lives there. Even in 30% area which government controls, Taliban also collect taxes. It is a government by its semblance only because it sits in capital Kabul however, now it is also being challenged unrelentingly by deadly attacks even in heart of the city and red zone. The loss of lives anywhere in a country is equally condemnable however, in a capital, it ought to have a peculiar resonance which carry far reaching domestic and international impacts. It makes a government appear weak far more than actually correspondingly to its effects.

The Armed Forces of Afghanistan are in a disarray. Their leadership is corrupt and inept. They steal and sell to Taliban. In words of John Sopko, US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan “terrorists are at the end of our supply chain”. Besides, there are other resource constrains which cause Afghan Armed Forces not to have what they require to have to fight and win. Their exact strength is unknown because a large number of ghost soldiers have also made way to pay roll. A disconnect exists between soldiers and commanders because of caste based system and political patronage. In some instances, commanders did not show empathy even to dying soldiers. It is alarming. The problems arising out of corruption, poor training/retraining, poor morale and ability of Taliban to infiltrate at will in their rank and file, look to be unassailable for cosmetically raised Afghan Forces by US and its NATO allies. With major departure of foreign forces, they have fallen more deep in shambles. In face of mounting Taliban/IS pressure, their collapse is no unrealistic possibility.

Afghan people have grown wary of continued conflict, violence and collateral damage to the limit since about four decades. Majority of them attribute foreign interference to their unremitting woes. Not in countryside only but also in urban areas, anti US sentiments are never on halt. They consider US an occupier or enemy. Besides, Afghan people live in a society of divided loyalties because of their ethnic and kinship background. Tribal taboos and chieftain take precedence because Afghan people have seldom seen a central authority. Given condition, formulation and propagation of a national narrative is a probable impossibility.

US intends to do a few tasks only; intelligence, air strikes, selected special operations and self-protection. It is apparently clear from their pronouncements and troops level in Afghanistan that they have planned to leave actual fighting to Afghan forces and Pakistan. Afghan forces are incapable and Pakistan is not inclined. The extent of area controlled by Taliban has already been highlighted. Their influence and reach is on increase. They are regularly mounting attacks. It includes organized group strikes on military bases, sporadic single attack and ambushes against military convoys/raids on police checkpoints. They have no serious issue of manpower or reinforcements and finances. Afghan soil is known for nurseries of fighters. The extortion and increased drugs trade mainly constitute their financial lifeline. A major chunk of Afghan people consider them on right cause.

An alleged creation of US ie IS as a counter weight to Taliban, has also gained a foothold in Afghanistan. Its activities are also getting menacing. These have also alarmed China, Russia and Iran. As a result, these countries are now more receptive to Taliban. Pakistan has been alienated by US with ever unending demand of DO MORE. India is a self-seeker only. A foreign policy is generally considered a first line of defence. In case of Afghanistan, it has not grown from within rather, has been imposed from without. Eventually it has become a weak link of Afghan government. Under these circumstances, no blockbuster awaits for Trump rather, a historical fact may rewind itself; Afghanistan is a graveyard of foreign occupation forces.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.