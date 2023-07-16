A concerned opposition legislator in the Sindh Assembly demanded a military operation in the province to get rid of the menacing issue of dacoits who had been brazenly kidnapping people largely from rural areas for ransom.

The demand was made by Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) MPA Nand Kumar Goklani as he spoke on his call-attention notice in the House on the issue of the fast deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

The GDA MPA remarked that the security situation in Sindh had been constantly worsening by every passing day. He lamented that dacoits belonging to the riverine belt of the province did not face any resistance as they kept on kidnapping people for ransom on a large scale.

He went on to say that it seemed that instead of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), bandits were ruling the province.Goklani remarked that when the police had failed to prevent the kidnapping of its own station house officer, it was utterly unwise to expect that they could ensure the protection of the people facing the grave threat of heavily armed robbers.

Responding to the call attention notice, Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said the provincial government had ensured the safe return of three kidnaped persons belonging to religious minorities in the province in just one week.He added that the Sindh government ensured complete protection of the members of the religious minorities.

The Sindh police had also ensured the safe recovery of the kidnapped SHO, Chawla said. Another legislator of the GDA, Arif Mustafa Jatoi, through his call-attention notice demanded that the members of the outgoing elected assemblies in the country be given the opportunity to elect the new president of the country as the tenure of incumbent president Dr Arif Alvi would end on September 9.

The GDA lawmaker said the next presidential election should be held before the expiry of the present assemblies in accordance with the constitution.

To this, Chawla replied that the PPP was never afraid of any elections in the country and the party was ready for the presidential poll.He advised the concerned GDA lawmaker to raise the issue pertaining to the presidential election before the relevant forum that was tasked with holding polls in the country.

Meanwhile, the House unanimously passed the Sindh Habitual Offenders’ Monitoring Bill 2022 providing a proper regime for electronic tagging of repeat offenders in the province for tracking their movement in order to prevent them from committing any offence again.