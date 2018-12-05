Recently, military courts have awarded death penalties to 15 hardcore terrorists and jail terms to six others found guilty of attacks on schools, law-enforcement personnel and civilians. The death sentences were ratified by Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. The terrorists, who were sentenced to death, were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, i.e. attacking Armed Forces/Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians.

It is important to mention that the country is going through extraordinary circumstances and extraordinary decisions are the need of the hour. People of Pakistan want the perpetrators to be punished and expect from their elected representatives to ensure that justice and judicial reforms are not delayed. Speedy trials in military courts ensured that justice is neither delayed nor denied. Moreover, military courts have been instrumental in helping the state in providing a legal backup to military operations, their efficacy is well established. Military courts are not something unique to Pakistan; all states use such legal framework in emergencies.

AFIA AMBREEN

Rawalpindi

Share on: WhatsApp