Military court convicts to have right to appeal: Law Minister

Cases in military courts will be conducted according to international agreements, says Tarar

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that the accused will have the right to a transparent trial in military courts, and appeals can also be filed against the decisions in higher courts.

Speaking to the journalists in Islamabad on Wednesday, Tarar stated that cases in military courts will be conducted according to international agreements.

He added that the accused will have the right to choose their own lawyer and provide evidence in their defence, adding that no case involving women has been sent to military courts thus far.

The law minister further stated that the right to appeal against the decisions of military courts will also be available in higher courts.

“Law ministry stressed upon JAG (judge advocate general) branch to ensure four things in trial of civilians under Army Act. These four things are judicial review against military courts decisions – right of accused to engage counsel of own choice, follow the Procedure of CPC and CRPC and giving access to get record,” he stated.

Following PTI Chairman and deposed premier Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 in connection with a corruption case, the country saw violent protests targeting sensitive state and military installations.

Following the development, on May 10, army troops were called out in Punjab and K-P as authorities sought to quell the deadly unrest.

The government has since pursued an aggressive crackdown against the party leadership and others alleged of being involved in the vandalism and causing public unrest.