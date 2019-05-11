Our Correspondent

Gwadar

At least one man was killed on Saturday as security forces battled three heavily armed attackers who stormed the five star Pearl Continental hotel in the southwestern port city of Gwadar, officials said.

“Three terrorists attempted forced entry in PC Gwadar. Guard at entry challenged them. Terrorists opened fire on PC security guard who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom),” the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military’s media wing, said.

The assailants were encircled in the staircase of the top floor, and a “clearance operation is in progress”.

Foreign nationals, including several Chinese, were safely evacuated, and the area was cordoned off, the military’s media wing added.

“Up to four armed men entered the Pearl Continental hotel in Gwadar and opened fire,” Balochistan provincial home minister Ziaullah Langu told AFP.

The hotel, located on the Koh-e-Batil Hill near Fish Harbour Road, is frequented by both business and leisure travellers. The attack comes just weeks after 14 people, including 11 security personnel were killed by gunmen near Ormara in Gwadar.

Earlier, Gwadar Station House Officer Aslam Bangulzai said that “at around 4:50pm we got reports that there are three to four armed men in PC Hotel.”

The SHO said that “additional police force, ATF (Anti-terrorism force) and army are all present” to handle the situation.

The police official further said “the firing is ongoing but there are no reports of any casualties yet”. However, provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Langove said that “some people present inside the hotel have been injured from the terrorists’ firing.” He refused to say how many hotel staffers were present in the hotel at the time of the attack but confirmed that “most of the people have been safely evacuated.” SHO Bangulzai said that there were no foreigners at the hotel — a point corroborated by Inspector General of Police Mohsin Hassan Butt.

The IGP also confirmed that “two to three gunmen had first fired at and then entered the hotel,” adding that “95 per cent of the hotel has been evacuated.”

The provincial police chief further said that “the attackers may have come in a boat to launch the attack.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani condemned “the terrorists attack” on PC Hotel, and instructed the authorities to “ensure the safety of all inside the hotel”.

The chief minister called for a “well planned and strong action against the terrorists”, adding that he is “in touch with police and local administration” regarding the situation.

Locals said several gunshots were heard after the terrorists entered the luxury hotel.Other officials also confirmed that security personnel had safely evacuated guests and cordoned off the hotel. Provincial information minister Zahoor Buledi said security forces immediately responded by surrounding the premises. He said that security personnel were currently battling the terrorists.