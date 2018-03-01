Militants, sponsors must make Syria truce work: Lavrov

Geneva

Russia says it has done its part to usher in calm in the militant-besieged Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, where it has announced a humanitarian pause, saying the ball is now in the court of militants and their supporters to make the truce in Syria work.

Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said militants in control of Eastern Ghouta are responsible for ensuring that the humanitarian pause would facilitate aid delivery to the violence-stricken residents.

Eastern Ghouta has witnessed deadly violence over the past days, with foreign-sponsored terrorists there launching mortar attacks on the city in the face of an imminent humiliating defeat.

Western powers, however, blame the violence on the Syrian government’s Russian-backed airstrikes.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the implementation of a daily ceasefire in the area, effective from Tuesday, after the UN Security Council unanimously voted in favor of a resolution demanding a 30-day truce in Syria “without delay” to allow aid access and medical evacuations.

Lavrov further told the council that “Russia together with the Syrian government have already announced the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Eastern Ghouta.” He said, however, that militants entrenched there “still continue shelling Damascus, blocking aid deliveries and the evacuation of those wishing to leave,” adding, “Now, it is the turn for the militants and their sponsors to act.—Agencies