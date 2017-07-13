Militants mortar kills Russian soldier in Syria

Moscow

The Russian Defense Ministry says one of its servicemen has lost his life after foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants launched a mortar attack in Syria’s western-central province of Hama.

The ministry said in a statement early on Wednesday that Captain Nikolay Afanasov was killed by “sudden mortar fire on a Syrian government army camp,” noting that he was part of a group of military instructors who were training Syrian soldiers.

Russia has been offering military assistance to the Syrian government since September 2015.

The military assistance, in the form of an aerial campaign and advisory support, came upon a request from the government in Damascus, which has been fighting foreign-backed militancy in the country since 2011.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on April 11 that two of its servicemen had been killed and another sustained severe injuries following a militant mortar attack.

The statement, however, did not provide any further information about the exact place and date of the attack, nor the identities of the slain servicemen. On March 6, Russia’s Defense Ministry said one of its servicemen had been killed after members of the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group mounted an offensive against positions of Syrian government forces in the central province of Homs.

The ministry said in a statement that Private Artyom Gorbunov had been killed in action near the ancient Semitic city of Palmyra, located about 215 kilometers northeast of the capital Damascus four days earlier.

The statement added that the 24-year-old “was guarding a group of Russian military advisers in Syria at the time.

Militant mortar attacks leave five Syrians dead, six injured Meanwhile, five people were and six others injured in a series of mortar attacks carried out by Daesh militants in Syria’s eastern city of Dayr al-Zawr.—Agencies