Militants have support of people: Er Rashid

Srinagar

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) president, Er Rashid has said that the militants are enjoying the support of people and questioned government’s approach over killings in the Valley stating that New Delhi is leaving no chance to get Kashmiris killed.

The AIP workers protested in the afternoon against the killings that took place in three separate gunfights in two districts of South Kashmir on Sunday.

The party activists took to streets and carried out a protest rally from Regal Chowk to Press Enclave, Srinagar.

During the protest, Rashid said that militants “are enjoying the support from people and Valley-wide shutdown against the killings of civilians and militants is the proof of their support.”

“Whosoever gets killed ultimately it is the loss to humanity; New Delhi has lost the war of ideas in Kashmir and is leaving no chance to get Kashmiris killed,” Rashid said.

Rashid questioned the government over the rise in militancy across Kashmir and said it was due to the support militants enjoy from people.

“Despite the oppression from New Delhi, Kashmiris won’t succumb and we will continue to hit the roads unless our issue is resolved,” he said.

“ The Kashmir issue should be resolved through right to self determination.” Expressing his anguish over the killings Rashid said, “ It seems like India has lost it. The rate at which killings are taking place depicts the approach of Indian government towards us.”

He questioned the use of bullets and pellet guns in the Valley and stated that protests are going across India but “we don’t see any use of pellets, bullets across India other than Kashmir.”

He further added, “Killing militants won’t put an end to militancy. Kashmir is a disputed territory and India should hold dialogue with Pakistan so that the issue is resolved.”

He also stated that India Valley-wide shutdown reflects the support that people have for militants. Later, AIP members staged a sit-in protest outside Press Enclave raising slogans, “Delhi Aadamkhor hai” and “Kashmiriyoon ka qatl-e-aam bandh karo bandh karo.”—RK