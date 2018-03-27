Militants attack army patrol in Shopian village

Srinagar

Militants on Monday attacked an army’s patrolling party in Kachdora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

GNS news agency, quoting sources, reported that a group of militants opened fire on the army’s 34 RR near BSNL tower in Kachdoora area.

The soldiers retaliated to the fire. However, there was no immediate report of any casualty on either side. When contacted, SSP Shopian confirmed the incident and said that police is verifying the details, said the report.

Following the attack, searches were launched in the area to nab the attackers, said an official.—GK