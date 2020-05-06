Mild heat wave grips city

Karachiites experienced another hot and dry day as the mercury touched 40degrees centigrade in the city on Wednesday. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials said that the moderate heatwave-like conditions are likely to continue in Karachi for the next two days. Chief meteorologist officer SardarSarfraz said the temperature is expected to go up to 41 degrees Celsius during the coming days due to a change in weather conditions that will suspend the sea breeze towards the port city. SardarSarfraz in a statement earlier said: “The PMD predicts heatwave in Karachi and its suburbs during May 5 to 8, 2020, and the maximum temperature can rise to 40-42C. Wind flow will be generally from Northwest/West turning to Southwest in the evening during these days.” It is to be noted that the Sindh government has imposed an emergency in all hospitals across the province, keeping in view the heatwave and a thunderstorm alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department. According to a notification issued by the Sindh Health Services Directorate