AC Milan and Inter Milan are taking Serie A title race down to the wire.

Both the Milan clubs registered wins over the weekend to remain within two points of each other with three games left in the season.

Playing first at San Siro, Milan defeated Fiorentina thanks to a goalkeeping error to briefly move 5 points ahead.

The win did not come with ease though.

After a goalless first half, the home side wasted a number of chances to score before almost shockingly falling behind only for Mike Maignan to save Arthur Cabral’s header.

But with eight minutes left on the clock, Rafael Leao latched on to a misplaced pass from Fiorentina’s keeper Pietro Terracciano and fired in a low effort to keep Milan in the hunt for their first league title in more than a decade.

Needing to respond, Inter got the better of Udinese 2-1 thanks to first-half goals from Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez.

Inter were the first to stumble in the Serie A title race but their win closed the gap at the summit to just two points again.

Inter started well as Croatia’s Perisic bulleted a header into the net in the 12th minute to give the title chasers the lead.

Martinez added his team’s second from the rebound after missing his penalty for a could on Edin Dzeko.

Udinese cued nervy final moments for Inter as Ignacio Pussetto converted from close range to give his side hope with 18 minutes to play but no further damage was done.

With three games to go, AC Milan leads the race with 77 points.