Mike Tyson will not face any charges for his part in the incident that occurred in April.

In a video that emerged the former heavyweight champion boxer was seen punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport.

But the relevant authorities have confirmed that Tyson will not have charges filed against him.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said it has now closed the case and decided against pursuing charges based on “the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.”

“These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case,” District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said.

Representatives for Mike Tyson argued against any charges by stating that the boxer was on a flight with “an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”

The April 20 video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat and repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood.