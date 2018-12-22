Mikaela equals WC record with 35th career win in slalom

Courchevel, France

Mikaela Shiffrin has written more World Cup history, winning a slalom in Courchevel on Saturday for a women’s record-equaling 35th career victory in the discipline and 50th win overall.

Shiffrin extended her first-run lead of 0.04 seconds to finish 0.29 clear of Petra Vlhova, who has been runner-up to the American star in all three traditional slaloms this season.

With the victory, Shiffrin tied her childhood idol Marlies Schild of Austria with 35 slalom wins on the World Cup circuit.

