Might sever ties if PML-N made a ‘family affair’: Nisar

Observer Report

Islamabad

Former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Saturday that he would be compelled to leave the party if it continued to be treated like “ghar ki londi” (housemaid).

Speaking during an interview, Nisar said he had no intentions of severing relations with the party, he co-founded along with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other senior leaders 34 years ago.

However, if the party is turned into a ‘family affair’ then he might have no other option but to part ways with it, he added apparently referring to possibility of Maryam Nawaz being made the party head in near future.

The former PML-N minister admitted that he no longer enjoyed same warmth and ties with Sharif he once had. “Neither the party nor any parliamentary board will decide about my election ticket. Only I will decide which party’s platform I will use to contest the election… and I will soon make this call,” he remarked.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, he said that Khan was his personal friend but he had no ‘direct or indirect’ contact with him for the last three-and-a-half years.

Terming the political collaboration between the PTI chief and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari while electing the Senate chairman recently a ‘good omen’, Nisar said despite the political differences, there would be no issues joining hands with Zardari if the two can share the same ideology.

Commenting on Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s ongoing visit to London, Nisar said misgivings regarding the trip were being spread deliberately and the former had only went to the United Kingdom for medical treatment.