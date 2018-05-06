Miftah visits arts, crafts exhibition

Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail said providing opportunities to young students to actively participate in extra-curricular activities give boost to their learning skills and confidence and serve as an asset for them in their future career building.

The minister made these comments while visiting the Arts and Crafts exhibition, themed “Learning with Creativity” at the EMS here, a reputed educational institution of Islamabad.

The minister went around various sections of the exhibition where art, literary work, scientific exhibits (including robots) and articulately carved models depicting various events in world history were displayed.

Students from class 1 to “O” levels created the work on display and the minister evinced deep interest in the students’ exemplary work and creativity. The robotics section clearly was the most attractive for the guests.

EMS students, it may be added, won the national robotics championship earlier this year and recently participated in the international robotics event in Chicago where their work received immense appreciation.

Miftah Ismail praised the hard work put in by the students and the guidance and encouragement extended to them by the teachers in holding such a nice exhibition. The event which will continue for three days was witnessed by a large number of guests including students, parents and invitees from different walks of life.—APP

