Miftah to contest election from NA-243, NA 244

Islamabad

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Saturday is planning to contest in upcoming general election from NA-243 and NA-244. Addressing the post budget press conference, he said, “I was planning to contest the upcoming general election from NA-252 in Karachi, but after delimitation of constituencies, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has recommended me to contest from both NA-243 and NA-244 seats.”

Miftah Ismail expressed the confidence that he would win the elections due to his prudent steps taken for the uplift of the national economy. “The PML-N government has announced a lucrative package for Karachi in the federal budget, which the MQM could not announce in 25 years,” he said. The minister said the federal government had also provided funds for the green buses to facilitate the masses in the port city.—APP