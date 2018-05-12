Miftah to be chief guest of FPCCI’s brand of the year award ceremony

KARACHI : Federal Minister for Finance, Dr. Miftah Ismail will be the chief guest of the brand of the year award distribution ceremony of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to be held at Grand Convention Marquee here on Saturday (May 12, 2018).

Senior Vice President (SVP) of FPCCI, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir informed that this year, the FPCCI will distribute awards to more than 100 companies in recognition of their outstanding services for the promotion of Brand as it ultimately contributes to the exports of the country.

He said that the Brand Award Distribution Ceremony was being undertaken by the FPCCI with the objective to create awareness among the other companies about the importance, significance and benefit of conducting business under the Brand as the brand is the identity, the customers come to know.

Highlighting the importance of Brand, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir elaborated that the Branding protects a company from its competitors who want its success. “Without branding on Trade Mark Registration; the competitors will have no problem making copycats of what made the branding company popular and claim it for themselves. The competitors can carry the same or similar products if they won’t be able to take the company’s style and originality away,” he added.