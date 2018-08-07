Miftah terms Abdullah Haroon’s statement about empty national exchequer unrealistic

ISLAMABAD : Former finance minister Dr Miftah Ismail on Tuesday termed interim Foreign Minister Abdullah Hussain Haroon’s statement pertaining to emptied national exchequer unrealistic.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that the caretaker foreign minister had leveled false allegation of spending extra Rs200 billion by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

“The finance ministry cannot give Rs200 billion to anyone without any reason,” he said and added the ministry spends even a single penny with a proper procedure. “The finance ministry and accountant general release the funds.”

The PML-N leader further said that Pakistan’s national exchquer never empties as Rs12billion tax money adds to the national exchequer on daily basis.

Earlier, interim Foreign Minister Abdullah Hussain Haroon had said that the PML-N govt had left nothing in the national exchequer before leaving.

“The previous government signed [approved] Rs200 billion after 5pm on the last day of its tenure,” he said, while speaking to the media in Karachi.

He revealed that when the interim government took charge and opened the books, they realised that there was no money.

Haroon said that the interim government had to make payments and there was an immediate need for Rs3 billion. Meanwhile, the dollar rate started rising, he said.

