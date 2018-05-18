Miftah supports valuable initiatives for socio-economic prosperity

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has expressed his support to valuable initiatives for socio-economic prosperity of Pakistan.

In a meeting with the Chairman Pakistan Dairy Association Yawar Ali and Engro Foods was represented by the Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Director Naveed Saeed, the Chief Finance Officer Imran Hussain and GM Public Affairs Rehan Saeed, he appreciated Engro Foods’ role in various successful projects which are designed to accelerate the growth of Pakistan’s dairy industry.

Engro Foods Limited is a key player in Pakistan Dairy industry. It has contributed substantially to the economy and proven its commitment to Pakistan, through various initiatives.

From training the dairy farmers to uplift their livelihoods to attracting a major foreign investment of $ 486 million into Pakistan’s economy, by Royal FrieslandCampina, the 6th largest dairy company globally.

Engro Foods presented the recently launched coffee-table book titled; ‘Colors of Deosai’ to the Finance Minister. This book is the second in a series, launched by Engro Foods’s Sustainability campaign Colors of Pakistan, to promote a softer image of Pakistan, nationally & globally.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveed Saeed said; “It is important for the Private and the Public sector to join strategies to work towards a more sustainable and growth oriented Pakistan”. Mr. Miftah Ismail appreciated the book – Colors of Deosai.

This book is a valuable sustainability effort from Engro Foods, which is representing Pakistan globally at the front of Royal FrieslandCampina. EFL believes in playing a strong role to make the dairy sector more sustainable for the future generations.