Miftah reviews performance of National Savings

Islamabad

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Miftah Ismail here on Thursday directed the National Savings management to extend maximum facilitation to its clientele especially, pensioners, widows and families of Shuhada.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of National Savings, he also directed that work on upcoming products may also be expedited, said a statement issued by Finance Ministry.

The Adviser said that National Savings provided, through its various products, an important avenue for savings to a broad segment of savers and investors.

Earlier, Director General National Savings, Zafar Masud briefed the meeting on achievements of National Savings, especially in the field of automation, customer facilitation, financial inclusion, product development, capacity building etc.

Performance of different national savings schemes was discussed in detail in the context of the current interest rate regime.

The Adviser was also briefed on the four new schemes i.e. Shuhada Families Welfare Account, extension of Behbood Saving Certificates for disabled persons, Shariah Compliant Products and Overseas Pakistanis Savings Certificates which are in advance stages of launching.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and National Savings attended the meeting.—APP