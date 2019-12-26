Miftah released from Adiala Jail

Islamabad

Former Minister for Finance, Mifath Ismail was released from Adial Jail on bail Thursday after issuance of his release order by an accountability court. Accountability court issued release order of the former minister and PML-N leader in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scandal after his lawyer submitted Rs. 10 million surety bond in the court. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted post-arrest bail to Miftah Ismail in the case on December 23. A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan approved the bail for the PML-N leader subject to submission of surety bonds worth Rs 10 million. —INP