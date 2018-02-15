Miftah optimistic Pakistan won’t be put on watchlist

Islamabad

Miftah Ismail, Pakistan’s de facto finance minister said that US and UK had nominated Pakistan to be put on the watchdog’s international money-laundering and terror-financing ‘grey list’ a few weeks ago, before France and Germany joined them as co-sponsors.

“We are now working with the US, UK, Germany and France for the nomination to be withdrawn,” Ismail, who is the adviser to the prime minister on finance, revenue and economic affairs, told Reuters. “We are also quite hopeful that even if the US did not withdraw the nomination that we will prevail and not be put on the watchlist.”

The motion against Pakistan could be adopted at the FATF meeting scheduled to take place in Paris from February 18 to 23.

The FATF maintains grey and black lists for identifying countries with weak measures to combat money laundering and terror financing.—Reuters