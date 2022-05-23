Miftah leaves for Doha for IMF talks

Karachi: As the Pakistani rupee continues getting battered and the foreign reserves decline with each passing day, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail left for Doha from the Karachi International Airport on Monday, hoping that the agreement with the international money-lender institution would be in the best interest of Pakistan.

Read: Govt will have to take tough decisions: Miftah tells IMF

While talking to the media before his flight, FM Miftah took a dig at the fiscal policies of the previous Imran-led government and said that nation is paying the price of wrong policies and agreements signed by the previous government with the international monetary organization.

Read: SBP now ‘State Bank of IMF’: Miftah Says ‘East India Company has returned’

“Tough conditions of withdrawing subsidies and imposing taxes on petroleum products is the result of agreements of the previous government with IMF.”

Referring to the agreement signed by the previous government, the Finance Minister said, “the diesel price is to be increased by 150 rupees per litre and petrol by 100 rupees per litre, but the present government does not want to carry it forward as it will result in heavy financial burden on the masses.”

The Finance Minister expressed the hope that in the next two days, he will succeed in having an agreement with IMF in the best interests of the country and the people.