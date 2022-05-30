Miftah, Jie discuss policy to attract FDI

Mr. Wang Jie, Country Head and CEO, Bank of China Pakistan Operations called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue MR. Miftah Ismail at Finance Division, today.

Finance Minister Mr. Miftah Ismail welcomed Mr. Wang Jie and highlighted deep economic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and China. He further lauded the contribution of Bank of China in financial and economic progress of Pakistan. Finance Minister further assured him present government’s full support and cooperation.

Mr. Wang Jie, Country Head and CEO, Bank of China Pakistan Operations briefed the Minister on Bank’s portfolio and appreciated government’s support.

The meeting also exchanged views on current international and regional economic situation. They also discussed Pakistan’s economy and policy to attract foreign direct investment. The CPEC also came under discussion and it was highlighted that the corridor will prove another milestone in cementing the bilateral economic and fraternal relations between Pakistan and China and bring prosperity for both the countries.