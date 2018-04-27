Miftah Ismail take oath as federal finance minister for finance prior to budget presentation

ISLAMABAD : Miftah Ismail, the prime minister’s adviser on finance, was appointed federal minister for finance, revenue and economic affairs took oath of his office on Friday.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to Ismail during a ceremony at the Presidency.

Cabinet members, party workers and senior officials were present during the ceremony.

In December last year, the federal government had appointed Ismail as the adviser to the prime minister on finance, revenue and economic affairs with the status of federal minister.

Prior to that, Ismail was the special assistant to the prime minister on economic affairs.

At the time, Senator Ishaq Dar was holding the reins of the Finance Ministry but had to let go owing to his medical treatment abroad.

He has been in London since October last year while a corruption case is under way against him.

Ismail, a political economist, holds a PhD from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

