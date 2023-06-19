KARACHI – Former finance minister Miftah Ismail is booted from PML-N’s post as top leaders come down hard on dissenters.

In a recent development, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has removed Miftah and Shah Muhammad Shah from their party posts.

Party Chief Organizer and daughter of PML-N supremo Maryam Nawaz announced the decision as the two draw ire of several party leaders. She said Miftah Ismail and Shah Muhammad Shah would be relieved of their positions.

She also expressed her displeasure with Miftah and Shah for remaining vocal about the party’s crucial decisions.

The recent move comes as Miftah Ismail continued his rhetoric of opposing incumbent finance minister Ishaq Dar and other leaders. He openly claimed that Ishaq Dar orchestrated campaigns against him for as the latter not see someone else from the party as the finance czar.

Miftah further held Dar responsible for the ongoing economic conundrum, claiming Pakistan suffered huge loss in wake of botched negotiations with global lender.