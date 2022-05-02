Miftah Ismail appreciates FBR for registering 28.7% growth in revenue during current FY

Islamabad: On Sunday, Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for registering 28.7% growth during the current FY (Jul 21- Apr 22).

In a tweet, Miftah Ismail said that the FBR collected Rs 5122 billion in the current FY (Jul 21- Apr 22), up from Rs 3981 billion during FY (Jul 20-April 21), registering a 28.7% growth.

The minister mentioned that increased imports played a fundamental role in the increase. He said sales tax at the import stage grew by 58% compared to local goods, for which it declined by 2%.

Hoping for even better performance with the right mix of policies and tools, the federal minister said the FBR team would perform even better and up to the expectations of the nation.

