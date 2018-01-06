Miftah felicitates UBG, Bilour on success in FPCCI elections

Finance Reporter

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Economic Affairs and Revenue, Dr. Miftah Ismail, Friday, felicitated Ghazanfar Bilour over his election as President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for the year 2018. The Adviser said election of Ghazanfar Bilour was an acknowledgement of his experience in the sphere of commerce and industry. Miftah Ismail remarked: “I am confident that during your tenure, the FPCCI will proactively work with all the stakeholders and play due role in further improving and promoting the business environment in our country”. In a separate message, the Adviser also extended felicitations to S.M Muneer, Group Leader, United Business Group (UBG) on success of the Group in the elections of FPCCI. In his message, the Adviser wished the elected members a successful term in office.