Midterm US elections show Pakistanis, Muslims leap forward in American Politics

Washington: Muslim American candidates have won a record number of legislative, statewide, and federal elections in this week’s midterm elections, Jetpac Resource Center and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (Cair) have announced.

This midterm election had 145 Muslim candidates running for local, state, and federal office in the general election, including 48 state legislative candidates running in 23 states.

“I’m inspired by the historic wins we are seeing in local and state elections across the country. It shows that the Muslim community is building a solid infrastructure for sustained electoral success,” Mohammed Missouri, the executive director of Jetpac Resource Center, said.

The candidates for State House District 21 and State House District 51, Abdelnasser Rashid and Nabeela Syed are expected to prevail. They would represent Islam for the first time in the Illinois State Legislature.

Nabilah Islam would represent Georgia’s State Senate District 7 if she wins. Ruwa Romman is expected to win the race to represent District 97 in the State House. Romman and Islam would be the first Muslim women elected to the State House of Representatives and State Senate, respectively.

“I graduated from high school only three years ago, so I know what our generation needs,”

Ms. Khan, who is the youngest among those elected to state legislatures during US midterm elections this year, made the statement.

From Karachi, her parents moved to New Jersey. “We are grateful to everyone who made this possible. Salman Bhojani, a Pakistani-American like Suleman Lalani and Alisha, claimed that the three of them “created history together.”

Cair national executive director Nihad Awad further declared,

“We are witnessing the next step in the American Muslim community’s political transformation from marginalized voices that were sidelined, or worse, to decision-makers. These newly elected officials are building upon the success of our community’s decades-long investment in civic engagement, voter registration, and running for office.”