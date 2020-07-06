Middleton feeling much more ‘relaxed’ following lockdown

London

With COVID-19 protocols easing in the UK, the time spent within Kensington Palace appears to have completely rejuvenated the Duchess of Cambridge.

Body language expert Judi spoke to Express.UK and explained how the more informal video conferencing has allowed Kate to drop some of her formalities when conversing with the public and in turn has made her appear not only more accessible but more relaxed as well.

Judi was quoted saying, “It’s given Kate the perfect motivation to drop some of her more formal skills and reveal a much more relaxed and accessible side, and this has allowed some hidden strengths to emerge.

“Her body language has always been impeccable, but her lockdown skills of bridging the social distancing via a change in her facial expressions and gesticulations has probably made her the star of the royal video and roadshow.” Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially split from the royal family, many fans have been speculating that everything has gotten too much for the Duchess to handle with close sources turning down the speculations.—AFP